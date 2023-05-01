FOTOS: Así llegaron Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, J.Lo y otros famosos a los Met Gala Hace 3 horas • Actualizado hace 3 horas El reguetonero puertorriqueño y la modelo llegaron separados a la alfombra. 11 fotos 1/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) 2/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) 3/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) 4/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) 5/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) 6/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) 7/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) 8/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Maluma attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) 9/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Pedro Pascal attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 10/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) 11/11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Letitia Wright attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Este artículo etiquetado en: Bad Bunnymet galaKendall Jenner Más galerías de fotos FOTOS: Manifestación del 1 de mayo Incendio de grandes proporciones en Vega Baja EN FOTOS: Nuestra eterna reina Marisol Malaret <strong>Estudiantes de elemental en Corozal traen sus cultivos al Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico para el Programa Piloto <em>La Caja Verde</em></strong>