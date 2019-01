Alcalde de Mayagüez no intervendrá con peleas de gallos

Getty Images

BARRANQUITAS, PUERTO RICO - NOVEMBER 11, 2006: Spectators cheer on the Fighting Roosters on opening night of the Cockfighting season at the Coliseo Central De Barranquitas on November 11, 2006 in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Heavy betting between the fans are made before and during the fights. Most of the time multiple bets are made by one person of up to several thousand dollars. all bets are paid off in cash at the end of each fight. Cockfighting, or "peleas de gallos," is a legal sport in Puerto Rico, unlike in the United States where some states have made it a felony. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)