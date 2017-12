Aprueban más de mil millones en asistencia para Puerto Rico

Mario Tama/Getty Images, File

SAN ISIDRO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 17: U.S. Army soldiers unload food, provided by FEMA, to be passed on to residents in a neighborhood without grid electricity or running water on October 17, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. The food and water delivery mission included U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Hacienda forces. Residents said this was the first official governmental delivery of food and water to the community. Puerto Rico is suffering shortages of food and water in areas and only 17.7 percent of grid electricity has been restored. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)