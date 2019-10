Atrapados por horas: accidente en Skyliner de Disney

View this post on Instagram

I hate posting this kind of news...but having ALL the info is my thing. The Disney Skyliner had an incident last night, a few gondolas crashed into each other, causing a HUGE delay. People were stuck in the sky for a LONG time, while Disney had to evacuate each person. (imagine all those sad kids who probably had to use the bathroom) I was afraid this was going to happen, but due to this...Disney has closed the Skyliner until they have all the kinks worked out. On the plus, those who have had a successful ride, really liked it. Its fast, breezy and can get you from Point A to B faster than a bus, assuming of course there isn't an incident. **image is NOT mine.