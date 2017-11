Bajo la lupa decenas de muertes "asociadas" al paso de María

Getty Images

HORMIGUEROS, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 14: Mourners gather with the casket of Sonia Irizarry, originally from Puerto Rico, who passed away on September 23 in Florida, during her funeral on October 14, 2017 in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico. Her family was forced to wait three weeks to be able to fly her body home to Puerto Rico to be buried due to the ongoing crisis following Hurricane Maria. The family said they were not allowed to bury Sonia in the same plot as her deceased husband due to current regulations banning the practice due to public health concerns in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)