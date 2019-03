Ofrecen empleo de $66,000 por viajar y probar comidas

View this post on Instagram

If you’ve read the EAT-Lancet report on the perfect diet to save lives, feed 10 billion people without causing irreversible harm to the planet. What does this diet look like? FLEXITARIAN: limiting meat intake to once a week, several portions of fish a week but the rest - you guessed it - plants plants plants 🌱🌱🌱🌱 The good news is that #plantbased food tastes darn good and we’re here to help get you started, order a mealbox now and receive 6 unbelievably tasty, vegan, protein & fibre packed meals delivered to your door Link in bio to order your box now 👉🏽 #eatlancet #flexitarian #saveourplanet