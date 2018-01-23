EN VIVO
Mira nuestra programación
Arrasan en nominaciones "Dunkirk" y "Shape of Water"

"Shape of Water" lideró con 13 nominaciones en los premios Oscar.

Por Angiemar Torres

Publicado hace 6 horas | Actualizado hace 4 horas

    Las nominaciones al premio Oscar serán anunciadas en una ceremonia prevista para el martes.

    Las votaciones para las nominaciones a los Oscar ya se cerraron y fueron lideradas por "Shape of Water" con 13 nominaciones. 

    Puedes ver aquí las nominaciones: 

    Mejor película:

    Call me by your name

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    Get Out

    Lady Bird

    Phantom Thread

    The Post

    The Shape of Water

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri


    Diseño de producción:

    Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

    Beauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

    Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

    Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

    The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin


    Fotografía:

    Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

    Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

    Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema

    Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

    The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen


    Diseño de vestuario:

    Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran

    Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

    Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

    The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

    Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle


    Edición de sonido:

    Baby Driver, Julian Slater

    Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green

    Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

    The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce


    Mezcla de sonido:

    Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

    Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

    Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo

    The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson


    Corto animado:

    Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

    The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson

    My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

    The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton

    Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen


    Banda sonora:

    Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

    Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

    The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

    Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell


    Efectos visuales:

    Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

    Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

    War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist


    Corto documental:

    Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos

    Dunkirk, Lee Smith

    I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

    The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

    Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Jon Gregory


    Maquillaje y Peinado:

    Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick

    Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

    Wonder, Arjen Tuiten


    Actriz de reparto:

    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

    Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water


    Actor de reparto:

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

