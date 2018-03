Getty Images

FT. LAUDERDALE - FEBRUARY 19: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on February 19, 2018 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stocker-Pool/Getty Images)