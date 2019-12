Pistoleros interceptan auto y abren fuego en Caguas

Getty Images

FILE: Alexis Silva shoots her Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun at the Southwest Regional Park shooting range near the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Pima County Fairgrounds on January 15, 2011 in Tucson, Arizona. Today marks one week since Jared Lee Loughner killed six and injured several others, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who he shot in the head with a 9-millimeter Glock semiautomatic pistol and who remains in critical condition. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)