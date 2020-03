El Empire State se viste de rojo en homenaje a los equipos de atención de emergencias

View this post on Instagram

We’ll never stop shining for you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our lights will display the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast, honoring the heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At 9PM, our @iheartradio @aliciakeys #EmpireStateofMind music-to-light show will continue with the song playing simultaneously on @z100NewYork’s @elvisduranshow. #EmpireStateBuilding