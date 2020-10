“Esto es EEUU”: estalla en ira cuando le piden que se cubra la cara, no el cuello, con la mascarilla

View this post on Instagram

I was asked to post the full video of the interaction at Starbucks on my page. Again, the women started screaming “Trump 2020” and “Fuck Black Lives Matter “ because she was asked to please keep her mask on in the store. The barista still served her, and then when she got loud she was asked to leave. I do think I could have intervened sooner, but I did not want to escalate the situation. I was able to speak to the barista after and give her the video. She is only 19 years old and just doing her job. I don’t understand how someone can honestly defend this behavior.