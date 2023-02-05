FOTOS: Así fue la sangrienta pelea entre Amanda Serrano y la mexicana Erika Cruz

La puertorriqueña Amanda Serrano derrotó este sábado por votación unánime a la mexicana Erika Cruz en una pelea en la que se vio obligada a cerrar a todo tren para hacerse de todos los títulos de la división pluma.
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (L) and Mexico’s Erika Cruz exchange punches during their women’s featherweight championship boxing bout at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Mexico’s Erika Cruz throws a punch to the face of Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano during their women’s featherweight championship boxing bout at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Mexico’s Erika Cruz (R) lands a punch to the face of Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano during their women’s featherweight championship boxing bout at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (L) lands a punch to the face of Mexico’s Erika Cruz during their women’s featherweight championship boxing bout at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (R) lands a punch to the face of Mexico’s Erika Cruz Hernandez (L) during their Women’s Featherweight Championship boxing bout at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano lands a punch which knocks down Mexico’s Erika Cruz during their women’s featherweight championship boxing bout at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Mexico’s Erika Cruz throws a punch to the face of Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano during their women’s featherweight championship boxing bout at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York (United States), 04/02/2023.- Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano reacts while holding the belts after defeating Mexico’s Erika Cruz Hernandez during their fight for Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles and Cruz’s WBA featherweight title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES