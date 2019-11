Bala rompe puerta de cristal de turista en hotel de Condado

Getty Images

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - DECEMBER 27: A Utah teacher is shown how to handle a handgun by instructor Clint Simon at a concealed-weapons training class to 200 Utah teachers on December 27, 2012 in West Valley City, Utah. The Utah Shooting Sports Council said it would waive its $50 fee for concealed-weapons training for Utah teachers. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)