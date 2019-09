Legislatura investigará práctica de “vapeo” en Puerto Rico

Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Promotional person, Anna Mukonina vape on the E-liquid, France, Fruizee stand during Vape Jam 2019 at ExCel on April 12, 2019 in London, England. Vape Jam UK, the premier Electronic Cigarette and E-Liquid trade show brings key industry players, leading manufacturers, consumers, hobbyists and people looking for an alternative to tobacco. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)