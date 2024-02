No estaba en PR: capturan a sospechoso de agresión sexual contra menores

Got 'em! Davie Albarran, featured on @MostWantedonFOX since Dec. 2022 with a sexual battery on a child warrant from @OsceolaSheriff made the very poor decision to hide in Polk, of all places. Our K9 team Deputy Lee and Kreed helped make the arrest! https://t.co/ZIiT4xFTJw pic.twitter.com/zxKnx1tpYY